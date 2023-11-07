Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,532 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 0.8% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,210,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,254,680. The company has a market capitalization of $107.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.94 and its 200 day moving average is $45.35. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $47.81.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

