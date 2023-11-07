Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Buys 935 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 81,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth $842,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 68,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.56. 687,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,466,683. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $48.73 and a 52 week high of $58.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

