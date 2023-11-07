Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. cut its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,007 shares during the period. ServisFirst Bancshares accounts for 1.0% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. owned about 0.15% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 42.3% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 223.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 22.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

NASDAQ:SFBS traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.70. The stock had a trading volume of 6,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,638. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.27 and a twelve month high of $79.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.42.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $221.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.29%.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

