Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Sells 296 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

MGK traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $238.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,771. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $167.66 and a 1 year high of $245.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $232.43 and its 200-day moving average is $228.68.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

