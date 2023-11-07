Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Sold by Arnhold LLC

Arnhold LLC lessened its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC owned 0.14% of Mohawk Industries worth $9,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MHK. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.2% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mohawk Industries

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $1,012,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,967,824. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MHK. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Mohawk Industries from $118.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded Mohawk Industries from a "c-" rating to a "d+" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mohawk Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $103.13.

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

MHK traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.89. 75,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,681. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.27. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.02 and a 1 year high of $130.63.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Read More

