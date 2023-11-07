Moonbeam (GLMR) Reaches One Day Volume of $20.51 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 7th. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000669 BTC on major exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $186.07 million and approximately $20.51 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded up 18.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00036166 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00023788 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00011872 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004174 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000118 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,091,968,636 coins and its circulating supply is 775,688,130 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

