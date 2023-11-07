Moonriver (MOVR) One Day Volume Hits $67.68 Million

Moonriver (MOVR) traded up 41.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. Over the last week, Moonriver has traded up 62.3% against the dollar. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $58.74 million and approximately $67.68 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonriver token can now be bought for $6.94 or 0.00019592 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Moonriver alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 49.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Moonriver

Moonriver launched on May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 11,041,031 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,465,160 tokens. The official message board for Moonriver is medium.com/moonriver-network. The official website for Moonriver is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moonriver

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonriver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonriver and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.