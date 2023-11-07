Moonriver Price Tops $6.32 on Top Exchanges (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 29.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. One Moonriver token can currently be purchased for $6.32 or 0.00017809 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Moonriver has traded 49.6% higher against the US dollar. Moonriver has a total market capitalization of $53.48 million and approximately $53.68 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Moonriver Token Profile

Moonriver was first traded on May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 11,040,671 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,464,927 tokens. The official message board for Moonriver is medium.com/moonriver-network. The official website for Moonriver is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moonriver Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

