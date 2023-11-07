Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. Mosaic had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. Mosaic’s revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Mosaic Price Performance
MOS traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $31.91. 4,346,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,055,275. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.90 and its 200 day moving average is $36.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.56. Mosaic has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $57.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.18.
Mosaic Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 12.64%.
Institutional Trading of Mosaic
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.53.
Get Our Latest Report on Mosaic
About Mosaic
The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mosaic
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- GSK is a remedy for the winter investment blahs
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- After blowout earnings, Integer may be headed to new highs
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Banking and trucking: Is the economy rolling toward troubles?
Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.