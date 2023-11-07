Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. Mosaic had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. Mosaic’s revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis.

MOS traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $31.91. 4,346,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,055,275. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.90 and its 200 day moving average is $36.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.56. Mosaic has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $57.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,316,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $794,460,000 after purchasing an additional 81,245 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,230,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,410,000 after buying an additional 160,329 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter valued at approximately $412,663,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 38.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,687,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,958,000 after buying an additional 1,570,465 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,840,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,356,000 after buying an additional 85,994 shares during the period. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.53.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

