MSCI Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.38 (NYSE:MSCI)

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 1.38 per share by the technology company on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th.

MSCI has increased its dividend payment by an average of 22.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. MSCI has a payout ratio of 37.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MSCI to earn $14.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.7%.

MSCI stock opened at $497.15 on Tuesday. MSCI has a fifty-two week low of $450.00 and a fifty-two week high of $572.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $514.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $501.72. The company has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $625.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.67 million. MSCI had a net margin of 39.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect that MSCI will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on MSCI from $620.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of MSCI from $577.00 to $533.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of MSCI from $532.00 to $526.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $554.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $559.47.

In other news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $768,560.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at $7,893,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 55.1% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

