MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Shares Gap Up to $1.54

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.54, but opened at $1.70. MultiPlan shares last traded at $1.49, with a volume of 95,866 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.66. The stock has a market cap of $906.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPLN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in MultiPlan by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,901,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,079,000 after buying an additional 1,219,754 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MultiPlan by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,037,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,718,000 after purchasing an additional 522,178 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP raised its stake in MultiPlan by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 13,379,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000,618 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in MultiPlan by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,465,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,913,000 after purchasing an additional 160,390 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MultiPlan by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,985,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,511 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services.

