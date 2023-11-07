Nampak (OTCMKTS:NPKLY) & O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Head to Head Comparison

Nampak (OTCMKTS:NPKLY – Get Free Report) and O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Nampak shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.3% of O-I Glass shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of O-I Glass shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Nampak alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nampak and O-I Glass’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nampak N/A N/A N/A $1.80 11.67 O-I Glass $6.86 billion 0.33 $584.00 million $2.38 6.20

Analyst Recommendations

O-I Glass has higher revenue and earnings than Nampak. O-I Glass is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nampak, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Nampak and O-I Glass, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nampak 0 0 0 0 N/A O-I Glass 1 3 5 0 2.44

O-I Glass has a consensus target price of $22.90, indicating a potential upside of 55.25%. Given O-I Glass’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe O-I Glass is more favorable than Nampak.

Profitability

This table compares Nampak and O-I Glass’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nampak N/A N/A N/A O-I Glass 5.31% 27.79% 5.59%

Summary

O-I Glass beats Nampak on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nampak

(Get Free Report)

Nampak Limited manufactures and sells metal, plastic, and paper packaging products in South Africa and rest of Africa. It offers HDPE and PET bottles and jars, plastic closures, and crates and drums for the fruit juice, dairy, carbonated soft drink, water, alcoholic beverage, bakery, agriculture, chemical, petroleum, personal care, and household markets. The company also provides aluminum beverage cans and ends for the alcoholic, carbonated soft drink, fruit juice, energy drink, vegetable juice, and ice tea markets; tinplate food cans for the canned food market; and aluminum and tinplate cans, including aerosols, monoblocs, and paint and shoe polish cans to the personal care, household goods, and industrial markets, as well as crowns for the beverage market. In addition, it offers beverage cartons for milk, fruit juice, water, and traditional beer; self-opening paper bags for the flour and sugar markets; and corrugated cases/boxes for the tobacco, poultry, and food and general commercial markets, as well as labels and folding cartons for the tobacco, food, and beverage markets. The company is headquartered in Sandton, South Africa.

About O-I Glass

(Get Free Report)

O-I Glass, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals. In addition, the company offers glass containers in a range of sizes, shapes, and colors. It sells its products directly to customers under annual or multi-year supply agreements, as well as through distributors. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Nampak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nampak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.