NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NSC) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01

NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NSC – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, October 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th.
NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.44, a current ratio of 420.21 and a quick ratio of 183.84.
NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Profile
