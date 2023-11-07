National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Separately, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of National Bank from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.
National Bank Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in National Bank during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in National Bank by 27.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in National Bank by 24.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in National Bank by 145.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in National Bank by 2,677.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About National Bank
National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.
