National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.33-4.37 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.37.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of National Health Investors from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of National Health Investors from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.17.

NHI traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.37. The company had a trading volume of 173,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 11.18 and a current ratio of 11.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.89. National Health Investors has a 12-month low of $47.54 and a 12-month high of $60.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.81.

In other National Health Investors news, Director James R. Jobe purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.40 per share, for a total transaction of $51,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,920.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 199.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. 62.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

