National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.33-4.37 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.37.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of National Health Investors from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of National Health Investors from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.17.
National Health Investors Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at National Health Investors
In other National Health Investors news, Director James R. Jobe purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.40 per share, for a total transaction of $51,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,920.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of National Health Investors
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 199.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. 62.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About National Health Investors
Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.
