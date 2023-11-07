NCC Group plc (NCC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.15 on December 8th

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.15 ($0.04) per share on Friday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from NCC Group’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

NCC Group Stock Performance

NCC opened at GBX 108.80 ($1.34) on Tuesday. NCC Group has a 12-month low of GBX 75.80 ($0.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 219.50 ($2.71). The firm has a market capitalization of £339.60 million, a P/E ratio of -10,950.00 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 104.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 99.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.87.

Get NCC Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Mike Maddison bought 619 shares of NCC Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of £600.43 ($741.18). 2.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NCC

NCC Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company operates in two segments, Cyber Security and Software Resilience. It offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NCC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.