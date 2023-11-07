Needham & Company LLC Trims Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Target Price to $14.00

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 188.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Stoke Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stoke Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Up 12.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STOK traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $4.85. 226,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,740. Stoke Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.45.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of ($2.48) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 679.83% and a negative return on equity of 52.94%. Analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stoke Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 338.3% in the first quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 3,279,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,315,000 after buying an additional 2,531,065 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,011,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,115,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,503 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 949,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,545,000 after purchasing an additional 521,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP boosted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 13.4% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,390,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,573,000 after purchasing an additional 519,577 shares during the period.

About Stoke Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.