NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) to Issue $0.35 Dividend

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.3527 per share on Thursday, January 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th.
NEXT Price Performance
NXGPY stock remained flat at $44.63 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,384. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.05. NEXT has a 52-week low of $30.66 and a 52-week high of $47.20.
About NEXT
