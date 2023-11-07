Nicholas Company Inc. Has $6.14 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,530 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $6,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Target by 8.8% in the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 40,650 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 137,267 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,106,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Target by 13.9% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 24,924 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Business Bank boosted its stake in Target by 1.3% in the second quarter. Citizens Business Bank now owns 17,650 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Stock Performance

TGT stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.11. 754,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,401,943. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 60.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.35.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

