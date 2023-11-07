Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $121.54

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $121.54 and last traded at $125.01, with a volume of 51677 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $138.46.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOVT. StockNews.com began coverage on Novanta in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Novanta from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.06 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.89.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Novanta had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $229.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 1,500 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.39, for a total transaction of $225,585.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,311,071.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOVT. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Novanta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,698,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 39.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Novanta during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Novanta during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

