Oil-Dri Co. of America (ODC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 9th

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, November 24th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th.

Oil-Dri Co. of America has increased its dividend by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years.

Get Oil-Dri Co. of America alerts:

Oil-Dri Co. of America Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:ODC opened at $57.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.67 million, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.65. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $69.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.20 and its 200 day moving average is $56.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Oil-Dri Co. of America ( NYSE:ODC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $107.39 million during the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 22.28%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

View Our Latest Research Report on Oil-Dri Co. of America

Institutional Trading of Oil-Dri Co. of America

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 5,743.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 945.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. 48.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

(Get Free Report)

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as carriers for biological and chemical active ingredients, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.