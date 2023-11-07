OMG Network Price Tops $0.64 on Top Exchanges (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $89.23 million and approximately $28.05 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00001807 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, OMG Network has traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00036354 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00024053 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00011983 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004179 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000120 BTC.

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

