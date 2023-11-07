ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.01-$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0. The company issued revenue guidance of $36.80 million-$37.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35.40 million. ON24 also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.04-$0.06 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of ON24 from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

ON24 Trading Up 2.9 %

ONTF stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.43. The stock had a trading volume of 325,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,617. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.47. The company has a market capitalization of $282.28 million, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 0.21. ON24 has a 1-year low of $5.73 and a 1-year high of $11.20.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $42.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.30 million. ON24 had a negative return on equity of 16.27% and a negative net margin of 31.77%. Sell-side analysts predict that ON24 will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CRO James Blackie sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $153,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 330,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,943.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CRO James Blackie sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $153,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 330,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,943.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 10,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $68,142.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 385,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,622,039.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,885 shares of company stock worth $612,146 in the last three months. 27.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON24

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ON24 by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON24 by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of ON24 by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,635,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,502,000 after purchasing an additional 119,092 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON24 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, a live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, a live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

Further Reading

