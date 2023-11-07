Opawica Explorations (CVE:OPW) Shares Up 16.7%

Opawica Explorations Inc. (CVE:OPW – Get Free Report) shares shot up 16.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 4,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 24,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Opawica Explorations Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.13. The stock has a market cap of C$1.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.95.

Opawica Explorations Company Profile

Opawica Explorations Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Arrowhead property that consists of 19 mineral claims covering an area of 400.76 hectares located in the Joannes Township, Quebec; and the Bazooka property, which comprises 41 mineral claims covering an area of 1320.92 hectares located in the Beauchastel Township, Quebec.

