OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
OPK has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of OPKO Health from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th.
OPKO Health Stock Performance
OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $178.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.78 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 13.33% and a negative net margin of 24.10%. OPKO Health’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that OPKO Health will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at OPKO Health
In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 200,781,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,422,683.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 350,000 shares of company stock valued at $620,500. 42.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in OPKO Health by 425.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 14,080 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in OPKO Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 22.03% of the company’s stock.
OPKO Health Company Profile
OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.
