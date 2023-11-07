Optimism (OP) Price Tops $1.53 on Exchanges

Optimism (OP) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 7th. Optimism has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and approximately $142.59 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Optimism token can currently be bought for about $1.53 or 0.00004267 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Optimism has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Optimism Profile

Optimism’s launch date was November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 880,444,572 tokens. The official website for Optimism is www.optimism.io. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismfnd and its Facebook page is accessible here. Optimism’s official message board is optimism.mirror.xyz.

Optimism Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Optimism (OP) is a layer-two platform on Ethereum that improves dApp scalability and accessibility using “optimistic rollups”. OP allows dApps to offload computation and data storage to a separate layer, enabling low-cost, near-instantaneous Ethereum transactions. It was introduced in 2019 and has been used to develop financial apps, social networks, games, etc. The team behind Optimism is made up of blockchain developers and researchers, including Ethan Frey and James Ray, and is funded by venture capital firms and individual investors.”

