Orbit Chain (ORC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $334,950.05

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. In the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. Orbit Chain has a total market cap of $38.42 million and approximately $334,950.05 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbit Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0594 or 0.00000168 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Orbit Chain

Orbit Chain was first traded on June 3rd, 2019. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 947,219,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,379,698 tokens. Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @orbit_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC).

Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism.”

Orbit Chain Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbit Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbit Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

