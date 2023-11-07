Orbler (ORBR) Price Reaches $0.26 on Major Exchanges

Orbler (ORBR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. One Orbler token can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000748 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Orbler has traded down 16.5% against the dollar. Orbler has a total market capitalization of $53.72 million and $136,433.95 worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Orbler alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Orbler

Orbler’s genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbler’s official website is orbler.io. Orbler’s official message board is medium.com/@orbler.

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.

ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

Orbler Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbler should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbler using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orbler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbler and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.