OriginTrail Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.50 Million (TRAC)

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. In the last week, OriginTrail has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. One OriginTrail token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000760 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OriginTrail has a total market capitalization of $106.74 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OriginTrail Token Profile

OriginTrail’s launch date was January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 398,267,138 tokens. The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here. OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OriginTrail

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail (TRAC) is the native token of the OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN), an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform, co-founded by Žiga Drev, Tomaž Levak, and Branimir Rakić, is designed to create a universal, collaborative, and trusted data exchange system. TRAC tokens are used for compensation to ODN nodes, staking to become a data holder node, bidding for data storage by nodes, and potentially for governance decisions.”

