Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 49.14% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.91) EPS.

Shares of NYSE OSCR traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,489,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,014. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.10. Oscar Health has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $9.89.

In other news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 21,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $131,406.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 253,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Victoria Baltrus sold 5,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $33,356.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,387.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 21,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $131,406.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 253,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,688,286 shares of company stock valued at $53,696,788. Corporate insiders own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSCR. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Oscar Health by 83.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 155,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 70,773 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,809,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,589,000 after acquiring an additional 652,011 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 154,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 8,240 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Oscar Health by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 37,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ratan Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Oscar Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

OSCR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Oscar Health from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America raised Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Oscar Health from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oscar Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers Individual and Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care It also provides reinsurance products.

