Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 49.14% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.91) EPS.
Shares of NYSE OSCR traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,489,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,014. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.10. Oscar Health has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $9.89.
In other news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 21,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $131,406.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 253,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Victoria Baltrus sold 5,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $33,356.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,387.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 21,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $131,406.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 253,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,688,286 shares of company stock valued at $53,696,788. Corporate insiders own 25.54% of the company’s stock.
OSCR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Oscar Health from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America raised Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Oscar Health from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oscar Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.
Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers Individual and Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care It also provides reinsurance products.
