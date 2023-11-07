Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Director W Howard Morris Sells 350 Shares

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) Director W Howard Morris sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.05, for a total transaction of $42,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,009,542.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Owens Corning Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of OC stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.49. The stock had a trading volume of 783,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,967. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.26. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $83.86 and a 52-week high of $147.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.26. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens Corning

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 16.02%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the third quarter worth about $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the second quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 78.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OC

About Owens Corning

(Get Free Report)

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.