Panthera Resources (LON:PAT) Trading Down 6%

Shares of Panthera Resources PLC (LON:PAT – Get Free Report) dropped 6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.76 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.88 ($0.07). Approximately 270,706 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 559,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.25 ($0.08).

Panthera Resources Trading Down 6.0 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 8.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6.93. The company has a market capitalization of £9.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.75 and a beta of 1.31.

Panthera Resources Company Profile

Panthera Resources PLC primarily engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in India and West Africa. Its flagship project is the Bhukia Project, a gold deposit located in the state of Rajasthan, India. The company was formerly known as IGL Resources PLC. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

