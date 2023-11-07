Paul Jonathan Brody Sells 1,083 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 1,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total value of $86,130.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,721.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Paul Jonathan Brody also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

On Monday, November 6th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 9,200 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $738,484.00.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 8,751 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $700,342.53.

On Monday, October 30th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 11,952 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $956,160.00.

On Friday, October 27th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 4,148 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total value of $329,226.76.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 7,447 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total value of $594,642.95.

On Monday, October 23rd, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,147 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total value of $1,060,042.61.

On Friday, October 20th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,148 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.39, for a total transaction of $1,056,967.72.

On Wednesday, October 18th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,147 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total transaction of $1,084,758.97.

On Monday, October 16th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,147 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $1,135,111.98.

On Friday, October 13th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,148 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $1,120,078.12.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:IBKR traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.61. 659,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,312. The stock has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.78. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.23 and a twelve month high of $95.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.94 and a 200 day moving average of $84.06.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.04. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 7.29%.

Institutional Trading of Interactive Brokers Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,589,000 after purchasing an additional 40,304 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 213.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 9,395 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $699,000. Institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Interactive Brokers Group

About Interactive Brokers Group

(Get Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.