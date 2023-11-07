Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Director Sells $68,198.76 in Stock

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) Director Scott H. Galit sold 12,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $68,198.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,245,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,952,507.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Payoneer Global Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Payoneer Global stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,961,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,020,833. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.37. Payoneer Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $206.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Payoneer Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Payoneer Global

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Payoneer Global by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 92,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 0.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 3.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Payoneer Global by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Payoneer Global by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on PAYO. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Payoneer Global from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Payoneer Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PAYO

Payoneer Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.