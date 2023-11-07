Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Director Sells $68,198.76 in Stock

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) Director Scott H. Galit sold 12,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $68,198.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,245,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,952,507.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Payoneer Global Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of Payoneer Global stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,961,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,020,833. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.37. Payoneer Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.33 and a beta of 0.96.
Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $206.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Payoneer Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently commented on PAYO. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Payoneer Global from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Payoneer Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.14.
Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.
