Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the coal producer on Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th.

Peabody Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 9.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Peabody Energy to earn $3.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.0%.

Peabody Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BTU opened at $23.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.30. Peabody Energy has a fifty-two week low of $17.71 and a fifty-two week high of $32.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The coal producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.36). Peabody Energy had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Peabody Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Peabody Energy will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BTU. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Peabody Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peabody Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 323.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 1,079.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,345 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,208 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 152.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,639 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 82.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

