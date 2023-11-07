Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a payout ratio of 7.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial to earn $2.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGC opened at $25.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 52-week low of $21.58 and a 52-week high of $42.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.94. The company has a market capitalization of $460.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.03.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 49.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 45,416 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 28.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 16,526 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 52.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,225,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,572,000 after purchasing an additional 13,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 64,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

