Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) EVP Philip M. Rolchigo Sells 4,000 Shares

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $243,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,371.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Pentair Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:PNR traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,074,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.23. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $40.39 and a twelve month high of $71.82.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Pentair had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 2,605.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Pentair by 9.6% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 87,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 7,683 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at $9,041,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Pentair by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Pentair from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Pentair from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Pentair from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pentair

Pentair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.