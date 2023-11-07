Pepe Self Reported Market Cap Tops $484.43 Million (PEPE)

Pepe (PEPE) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. Pepe has a total market capitalization of $484.43 million and approximately $124.08 million worth of Pepe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pepe token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pepe has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Pepe Profile

Pepe’s genesis date was April 14th, 2023. Pepe’s total supply is 420,689,899,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 417,062,922,847,365 tokens. Pepe’s official Twitter account is @pepecoineth. Pepe’s official website is www.pepe.vip.

Buying and Selling Pepe

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe (PEPE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pepe has a current supply of 420,689,899,999,994.8 with 417,062,922,847,365.1 in circulation. The last known price of Pepe is 0.00000117 USD and is up 2.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 293 active market(s) with $118,611,200.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pepe.vip/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pepe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

