PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Holdings Reduced by Harvest Volatility Management LLC

Harvest Volatility Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,035 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 1.6% of Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $47,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its position in PepsiCo by 86.8% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PEP. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.38.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.16. 596,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,853,088. The company has a market capitalization of $229.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

