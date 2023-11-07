PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stake Trimmed by Providence Wealth Advisors LLC

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 2.5% of Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 100,174.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,509,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,446,186,000 after buying an additional 530,979,425 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after acquiring an additional 42,831,405 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629,947 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,126,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,751,555,000 after purchasing an additional 489,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 5.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,880,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,567,000 after purchasing an additional 872,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.2 %

PEP stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,869,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,859,249. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. DZ Bank raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush cut their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.38.

About PepsiCo



PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.



