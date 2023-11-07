Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Declares $0.08 Dividend

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, November 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0773 per share on Wednesday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th.

Permianville Royalty Trust Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PVL traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.93. 96,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,093. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $3.70. The firm has a market cap of $63.69 million, a PE ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.54.

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.33 million during the quarter. Permianville Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 23.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Permianville Royalty Trust

Institutional Trading of Permianville Royalty Trust

In other news, major shareholder Permianville Holdings Llc sold 13,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $41,389.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,364,361 shares in the company, valued at $21,872,152.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PVL. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth $171,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust by 7.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 897,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 60,809 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust in the third quarter worth $152,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Permianville Royalty Trust during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Permianville Royalty Trust during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

About Permianville Royalty Trust

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It acquires and holds net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

