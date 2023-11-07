Persistence Price Tops $0.27 on Major Exchanges (XPRT)

Persistence (XPRT) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 7th. Persistence has a market capitalization of $49.67 million and $391,704.82 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Persistence has traded up 44.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Persistence token can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000755 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Persistence Profile

Persistence’s genesis date was May 1st, 2019. Persistence’s total supply is 191,702,344 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,402,344 tokens. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/persistenceone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Persistence’s official website is persistence.one. Persistence’s official message board is blog.persistence.one.

Buying and Selling Persistence

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence (XPRT) is a native token of the Persistence blockchain, a network facilitating the creation of financial products. XPRT is used for staking, network security, governance, and transaction fees. It incentivizes validators, developers, and users, fostering an active community. Persistence, co-founded by Tushar Aggarwal and Deepanshu Tripathi, aims to bridge traditional finance with decentralized finance (DeFi), enabling tokenization and exchange of various asset classes.”

