PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund Trading Down 0.9 %
GHY opened at $10.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.98. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 52-week low of $10.24 and a 52-week high of $12.14.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile
PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.
