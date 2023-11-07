PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years.

GHY opened at $10.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.98. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 52-week low of $10.24 and a 52-week high of $12.14.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 248.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 27,791 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 36,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 10,003 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 22,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter.

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

