Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP decreased its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 144,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,420 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $3,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the second quarter worth $27,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in Pinterest during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 5,138.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PINS shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Pinterest from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays raised their price target on Pinterest from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Pinterest from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.27.

Insider Activity at Pinterest

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 9,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $249,164.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 227,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,913,843.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $48,833.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,854 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,063.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 9,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $249,164.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 227,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,913,843.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,177 shares of company stock valued at $6,929,371 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PINS traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $30.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,073,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,467,456. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.19. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $31.36.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

Featured Stories

