Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Gap Up to $55.17

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $55.17, but opened at $63.49. Planet Fitness shares last traded at $63.74, with a volume of 834,756 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $66.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.29.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness Trading Up 13.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.18 and a 200-day moving average of $62.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.32.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 52.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.