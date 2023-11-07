Pocket Network (POKT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $756,043.47

Pocket Network (POKT) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 7th. One Pocket Network token can now be purchased for $0.0351 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pocket Network has a total market capitalization of $35.83 million and approximately $756,043.47 worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pocket Network has traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Pocket Network

Pocket Network was first traded on July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,637,686,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pocket Network’s official website is www.pokt.network. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pocket Network’s official message board is forum.pokt.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.

Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you’re already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

Pocket Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pocket Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pocket Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pocket Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

