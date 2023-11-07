Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (RAMPF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 9th

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th.
Polaris Renewable Energy Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:RAMPF traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.58. 1,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.53. Polaris Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $11.77.
About Polaris Renewable Energy
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Polaris Renewable Energy
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- GSK is a remedy for the winter investment blahs
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- After blowout earnings, Integer may be headed to new highs
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Banking and trucking: Is the economy rolling toward troubles?
Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.