Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (RAMPF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 9th

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th.

Polaris Renewable Energy Trading Down 3.4 %

RAMPF stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.58. 1,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average of $10.53. Polaris Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $11.77.

Get Polaris Renewable Energy alerts:

About Polaris Renewable Energy

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It operates a 72 MW net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and 4 run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru and Ecuador with approximately 33 MW net capacity; and solar project in the Dominican Republic and Panama.

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.