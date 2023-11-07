Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 66.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Prelude Therapeutics Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Prelude Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ:PRLD traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,085. Prelude Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $8.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $165.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 569.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 7,945 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma. The company is also developing PRT1419, a myeloid cell leukemia-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of selected relapsed/refractory myeloid or B-cell malignancies; PRT2527, a cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; PRT3645, a cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors; and PRT3879, a SMARCA2 selective protein degrader, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors with loss of SMARCA4 due to truncating mutation and/or deletion.

