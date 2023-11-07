Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 66.11% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Prelude Therapeutics
Prelude Therapeutics Price Performance
Institutional Trading of Prelude Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 569.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 7,945 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile
Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma. The company is also developing PRT1419, a myeloid cell leukemia-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of selected relapsed/refractory myeloid or B-cell malignancies; PRT2527, a cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; PRT3645, a cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors; and PRT3879, a SMARCA2 selective protein degrader, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors with loss of SMARCA4 due to truncating mutation and/or deletion.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Prelude Therapeutics
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- GSK is a remedy for the winter investment blahs
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- After blowout earnings, Integer may be headed to new highs
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- Banking and trucking: Is the economy rolling toward troubles?
Receive News & Ratings for Prelude Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prelude Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.