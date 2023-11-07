Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Plans $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share on Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th.

Premier Financial has a payout ratio of 55.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Premier Financial to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.7%.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

Premier Financial Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ PFC opened at $19.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. Premier Financial has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $30.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Premier Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Premier Financial

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $31,965.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,190.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Premier Financial

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Premier Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 135,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Premier Financial by 365.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 149.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Premier Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.